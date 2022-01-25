2 men found dead in abandoned tanker trailer in Guadalupe County

SAN ANTONIO – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two men were found in an abandoned oil tanker on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said a worker with the Texas Department of Transportation first reported a body in the trailer in the 8900 block of Highway 90, between Seguin and Kingsbury.

When GCSO arrived at the scene, they discovered an additional body inside the trailer.

Deputies, along with the Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Schertz Fire Department, deemed the air quality was safe enough to remove them from the tanker.

The autopsy results are pending, and they have not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 830-379-1224 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

