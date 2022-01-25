Medical examiner working to identify man hit, killed on West Side street

The Bexar County Medical Examiner is working to identify a man who was hit by at least one car and killed on a West Side street early Tuesday.

San Antonio police answering a call around 12:30 a.m. found the victim in the middle of the street in the 2900 block of Culebra Road.

According to officers at the scene, he had been hit and run over by two vehicles with both drivers leaving the scene.

A later report released by SAPD mentioned only one driver, and said that person left the scene, but later returned.

The report did not mention whether the driver had been arrested or would face charges.

KSAT 12 News attempted to obtain answers to that question and others, but public information officers with SAPD did not provide that information.

It is still unclear whether the victim was hit by two vehicles or just the one that later returned.

Police also were not able to clear up whether investigators are still looking for a second driver.

As of late Tuesday morning, the medical examiner’s office had no information available about the man who was killed.

Officers at the scene said he appeared to be in his 20s.