Man killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on a West Side street early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Culebra Road, not far from North General McMullen Drive and Memorial High School.

According to police, the man was either on the side of the road or attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a gray pickup truck and then run over by a second vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles did not stop to render aid. They have not yet been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

If located, the drivers could face a charge of failing to stop and render aid. The investigation is ongoing, police said.