53º

LIVE

Local News

Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas kick off 2022 cookie season

Girl Scouts learn skills while selling cookies to the community

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: KSATKids, Girl Scouts, San Antonio, consumer, Girl Scout cookies
Thousands of area Girl Scouts are receiving cookies to distribute to customers in San Antonio and 20 surrounding counties.

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of area Girl Scouts are receiving cookies to distribute to customers in San Antonio and 20 surrounding counties.

Last year, they sold more than 1 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies and they expect this year’s sales to be even bigger.

“The girl who sells you that box of cookies gets a portion directly to her troop and the remaining proceeds come to Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, which helps support all of our council sponsored programs in maintaining our properties for the girls year-round,” Stephanie Finleon Cortez, communications officer, Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas said.

Car lined up outside a warehouse on the Northeast Side of San Antonio to pick up Girl Scout cookies Wednesday morning.

Christina Reagan came prepared with a moving truck to pick up cookies for her troop.

“These girls have already made their posters. They’ve already got their little signs ready for the booths. They’re so excited,” Reagan said.

Beginning Feb. 4, you will see Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of your favorite neighborhood stores and restaurants.

“We are going to be able to be in front of more neighborhood stores than we were this time last year. Last year, it was all about contactless sports delivery and online sales,” Finleon Corrtez said.

Girl Scouts are learning goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Alanna Carmichael was first in line this morning to pick up this year’s new cookie, Adventurefuls.

It’s a brownie inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

“My parents tried them. My daughter tried them and they’re in love with them. So, I ordered extras because I know they’re going to go fast,” Carmichael said.

To find a booth location near you, download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS or Android or click here.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Tiffany Huertas is known for her in-depth storytelling and her involvement with the community.

email

facebook

twitter

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email