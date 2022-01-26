Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas kick off 2022 cookie season

Thousands of area Girl Scouts are receiving cookies to distribute to customers in San Antonio and 20 surrounding counties.

Last year, they sold more than 1 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies and they expect this year’s sales to be even bigger.

“The girl who sells you that box of cookies gets a portion directly to her troop and the remaining proceeds come to Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, which helps support all of our council sponsored programs in maintaining our properties for the girls year-round,” Stephanie Finleon Cortez, communications officer, Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas said.

Car lined up outside a warehouse on the Northeast Side of San Antonio to pick up Girl Scout cookies Wednesday morning.

Christina Reagan came prepared with a moving truck to pick up cookies for her troop.

“These girls have already made their posters. They’ve already got their little signs ready for the booths. They’re so excited,” Reagan said.

Beginning Feb. 4, you will see Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of your favorite neighborhood stores and restaurants.

“We are going to be able to be in front of more neighborhood stores than we were this time last year. Last year, it was all about contactless sports delivery and online sales,” Finleon Corrtez said.

Girl Scouts are learning goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Alanna Carmichael was first in line this morning to pick up this year’s new cookie, Adventurefuls.

It’s a brownie inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

“My parents tried them. My daughter tried them and they’re in love with them. So, I ordered extras because I know they’re going to go fast,” Carmichael said.

To find a booth location near you, download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS or Android or click here.