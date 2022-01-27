Youth amateur boxing show planned on the South Side to benefit athletes

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Spoiler Castillo Boxing Academy (SCBA) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support families and the youth of our community by educating, empowering, mentoring and enabling every individual to be exemplary citizens through a structured athletic program. Their program also educates each participant on how to be stewards of their community and ambassadors of dedication and perseverance.

To that end, the SCBA is holding a Friday night amateur boxing show at Post 9186 to raise money for the academy. All proceeds will be used to support SCBA athletes who do not have the funds to attend a USA Boxing National Tournament.

The event’s goal is to provide financial support for SCBA athletes to help them achieve their dream of Olympic gold by promoting teamwork, discipline, patriotism, and a means to serve their country as a representative of the USA Boxing High Performance Team.

The amateur boxing show will take place on Friday night, Jan. 28, at Post 9186 located at 650 VFW Blvd. During the intermission, the event will pay tribute to the “Signing of the Vietnam Peace Accord.” It will highlight this significant military event and thank our veterans for their participation in Foreign Wars.

SCBA is grateful to VFW Post 9186 for their interest and promotion of this event, as well as Nicha’s Comida Mexicana, The Colao Group, LLC. and Live from the Southside Magazine for their contribution to make this event a successful one.

Friday night amateur boxing show invites the public for this fundraising on behalf of all our athletes. The first bell is at 7 p.m. For more information, you can follow us at www.castilloboxing.com or on Facebook. Don’t miss it!

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

