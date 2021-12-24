South Side toy and bike event gives more than 1,000 gifts to local kids

The Mora-vation Ministry Toy & Bike Giveaway more than 1,000 toys and 100 bikes to the children on the South Side and surrounding areas.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Mora-vation Ministry Toy & Bike Giveaway founder Fernando Mora decided to make the eighth annual event fun and a bit competitive within the community.

A friendly competition of who could raise the most toys and bikes between South Side high school alumni of all ages brought in more than 1,000 toys and 100 bikes to the children on the South Side and surrounding areas. The ever-growing toy and bike giveaway gave out about 600 toys (including bikes) last year and 450 toys and 30 bikes the year before.

Harlandale, McCollum, Burbank and South San were the participating high schools. Congratulations to McCollum High School for being the winner and having the “Pride of the Southside” bragging rights title for 2021.

The cold front and rain made the event a little challenging but that didn’t stop the families from attending. Children and parents were a bit on the wet and muddy side, yet full of the Christmas spirit, enjoying free food courtesy of Brisket Plug, as well as Santa, Mrs. Claus, Disney Princesses and friends. Special appearances were made by Judge Peter Sakai, Judge Chapa, and other community leaders.

“It’s been such an honor to host this special event at my establishment and so amazing to see it grow as great as it did this year. We look forward to hosting it for a third year,” said Norm Velez, owner of Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse.

“This is what the South Side does. They come together, work together, and make wonderful things happen. This is the third year Live from the Southside has been the event’s media sponsor and the awesome people my team and I have met have become friends,” Live from the Southside Magazine CEO April Monterrosa said.

The Mora-Vation Ministry event sponsors included Communicare, SA Threads, Southtown Clinic, Children’s Hunger Fund, Southside Real Estate Professionals, National Best Credit Solutions, Bananas Billiards, and Rhino-Kleen.

Mora shared that his toy and bike giveaway just keeps on getting better and better and how he’s beyond appreciative to all of his long-time supporters, friends, and sponsors and without everyone working together, it wouldn’t be as a success as it has been yearly. Mora was born, raised, and still resides on the South Side of San Antonio. He’s a business major from the University of the Incarnate Word and owns a medical marketing business and Reflection Interactive Photobooth.

For inquiries on becoming a sponsor and/or volunteer for the 9th annual Mora-Ministry Toy & Bike Giveaway, contact Mora on his Facebook page.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

