Motorcyclist killed in shooting on NW Side identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who died in a shooting involving another driver on the Northwest Side last weekend has been identified.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, Cody Asbury, 28, died from his injuries following the shooting. Police are labeling the incident as a homicide.

The shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, in the 100 block of E. Skyview.

Officers were initially called to the area for a shooting in progress when they found Asbury on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

There was also a handgun and a motorcycle lying next to him.

Upon further investigation, police said Asbury was on his motorcycle when a white, four-door sedan pulled up next to him.

Video surveillance showed Asbury and the other driver talking before the situation escalated into a shooting, with both of them firing rounds.

Asbury and the other vehicle were struck by the gunfire. A woman ran from the vehicle as shots were fired and soon after, the vehicle left the area.

Asbury was pronounced deceased at the scene. At last check, the other driver involved was still at large.

Further details are limited and the investigation continues.

