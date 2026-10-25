Talarico, Paxton trade blows while crisscrossing Texas in final days of campaign for US Senate seat

SAN ANTONIO – As the 2026 campaign for one of Texas’ U.S. Senate seats comes to a close, James Talarico and Ken Paxton are trading blows as they try to drive supporters to the ballot box.

Paxton described Talarico as “the most radical Democrat ever to run statewide” during an appearance in Georgetown, Texas on Saturday.

“The message is clear to the leftists and James Talarico,” Paxton said. “Come and take it.”

Meanwhile, at Sunset Station near downtown, Talarico painted a picture of Ken Paxton, whom he frequently calls the “most corrupt politician in Texas.”

“Every bar has that one guy: He’s loud, he’s obnoxious, he makes everyone feel uncomfortable,” Talarico said. “He hears you say your name to the bartender and then adds his drink to your tab when you’re not looking. That’s Ken Paxton.”

Talarico, who has led polling for much of the campaign season, focused on a message of affordability and change.

“Everywhere I go, everywhere I go I meet Texans who are drowning (financially),” Talarico said. “We can change this, in this election, in this state, in this race.”

Paxton also focused on affordability, arguing Talarico’s policies would raise taxes on Texans.

“James Talarico does have a plan for your money; it just doesn’t include you,” Paxton said. “He’s a radical that’s never met a tax increase he didn’t love.”

“My agenda is very simple,” Paxton continued. “I’m going to fight so that every Texan can buy a home, raise a family, and live a healthy life without struggling to make ends meet.”

Talarico pushed back, arguing he is focused on fighting for everyone.

“On November 3, we are going to do something extraordinary. We are going to do something historic,” Talarico said. “We are gonna shock the nation, shock the world when we beat the billionaires and take back Texas.”

Early voting continues from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, with additional opportunities available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sunday will be the last opportunity to vote during the weekend before voting ends.

Voting is available on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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