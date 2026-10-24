Deputy fire investigator arrested for DWI, Bexar County Fire Marshal’s office says Brett Boswell (Bexar County) SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County fire inspector was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated with an open container, according to the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Deputy Fire Marshal Brett Boswell was arrested by San Antonio Police Department officers overnight Friday, the fire marshal’s office said in a news release.
Boswell was subsequently suspended from duty, according to the release, pending the outcome of both an administrative investigation and SAPD’s criminal investigation.
Boswell joined the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office roughly two years and ten months ago, the release read.
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About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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