KSAT announces new digital streaming show: Breakdown with #StephAndSteve, debuting Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

KSAT 12 is debuting a new live streaming show hosted by Nightbeat anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez.

Breakdown with #StephAndSteve will take a look at a range of major issues affecting the people of San Antonio, Bexar County and surrounding areas. We’ll talk to experts on the front lines and break down what you need to know.

The show will debut Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. on all of KSAT’s digital platforms, including:

For the first episode, Stephania and Steve will focus on what has changed one year after the 2021 Texas winter storm.

They’ll ask whether the state’s grid operator, ERCOT and CPS Energy are prepared for another.

Talk to #StephAndSteve

If there are any topics you would like to see covered on the show’s future episodes, use #StephAndSteve and post your idea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also fill out the form below to submit your story ideas.

Episode 2

The second episode of Breakdown with #StephAndSteve will stream live at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 and preview the Texas primary election.

The hosts will speak with local election experts and candidates and preview the biggest races in Bexar County.

Episode 3

The third episode will be Breakdown Election coverage on March 1 at 7 p.m. as election results pour in.

Steve and Stephania will keep you up to date on all of the local and statewide election results as the polls close, as well as providing analysis and reaction from local candidates and campaigns.