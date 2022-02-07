Is San Antonio prepared for another winter storm? CPS Energy CEO, councilmember join Breakdown with #StephAndSteve

This is the first episode of Breakdown with #StephAndSteve, a new, live streaming show from KSAT 12 with anchors Stephania Jimenez and Steve Spriester.

SAN ANTONIO – During last year’s winter storm, hundreds of thousands of residents in Bexar County and the surrounding area were without power for several days. Tens of millions of Texans battled the days-long sub-freezing temperatures without power and in some cases running water. At least 246 people also died statewide as a result of the storm.

This led to both the Texas Legislature, ERCOT and CPS Energy making changes meant to avoid a repeat of last year’s catastrophic power grid failure. But, will it be enough to prevent another major blackout?

In the first episode of Breakdown with #StephAndSteve, streaming at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, KSAT 12 anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez will be joined by local experts, stakeholders and a San Antonio City Council member to take a closer look at the changes. They’ll explore whether those changes have prepared San Antonio and other communities across Texas for the next big freeze.

Ad

The guests include:

CPS Energy CEO and interim president Rudy Garza

District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval

Ed Hirs, professor of energy economics at the University of Houston

Demonte Alexander, San Antonio-based Public Affairs Consultant

Dillion Collier , KSAT Defenders investigative reporter

The show will debut Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. on all of KSAT’s digital platforms, including:

The live stream will be available to watch in the player above, and will be added for on-demand viewing when it’s over.

Talk to #StephAndSteve

If there are any topics you would like to see covered on the show’s future episodes, use #StephAndSteve and post your idea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also fill out the form below to submit your story ideas.

Read more: