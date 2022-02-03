Luminaria festival is seeking artists for 2022 installations

SAN ANTONIO – Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival organizers have announced a call for artists for 2022.

The festival is currently set to take place on Nov. 19 and applications to participate for emerging artists are now being accepted at AnyArtist.org.

Emerging and established artists in film, music, theatre, spoken word, dance, fine art, sculpture, large structural installations, in-gallery installations, digital art, performance art, and multi-media are encouraged to apply.

“Our goal with Luminaria is to celebrate and support artists and give them a platform to inspire our community as a whole,” said Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano. “Through this open call process, we hope to encourage artists of all artistic genres representing the diverse voices and backgrounds of our artistic community to share their unique vision.”

Applications will be evaluated by a committee made up of previous festival artists and art experts from the San Antonio area.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20.

“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and we hope this year’s artists consider creating work that allows us to dream of our collective future,” Lozano said. “Sci-Fi, fantasy, comic book heroes, futurism, and genres that help us dream past these times would be wonderful to see. In 2021, audiences connected with themes around ecology, meditation, unity, and self-expression.”

Last year’s festival featured more than 200 artists and art groups, including work from Kaldric Dow, Guillermina Zabala, Patricia Vonne, Pop Pistol, Urban-15, Of the Serpent, and a tribute to late Chicano artist Adán Hernandez, according to festival organizers.

Artists can apply for up to $550 as part of the Luminaria Working Artist fund in the spring and fall.

The Luminaria Artist Foundation’s Individual Grants Program awards professional regional artists of all genres up to $10,000 to create and showcase their art.

