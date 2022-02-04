Looking for a good deal? Here’s what’s discounted in February

SAN ANTONIO – February is short but sweet on deals. With Presidents Day, Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl on the calendar, shopping experts say you can expect to see some deep discounts on some big-ticket items.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your phone, this may just be the time.

“We’re expecting Samsung to unveil its new Galaxy S phone this month. That means you’ll see prices on older models start to fall as retailers get ready to move the new models,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon. “You’ll also see trade-in deals to get that new phone. You give your old phone up, you get the new phone for a lot less.”

Consumer Reports tracks prices on many of its top-rated products all year so it knows when prices hit their lowest.

If your drafty home could use a space heater, you can save some cold cash this month. The Comfort Zone CZ499R is reduced to about $53 at The Home Depot. It got excellent scores in CR’s fire safety tests.

If you just want to hibernate under the covers, you’re in luck, too. Presidents’ Day is one of the best holiday weekends to shop for a mattress.

“You’ll see some of the best discounts from all of the major brands,” Gordon said.

The Tuft & Needle Original is one Consumer Reports recommends as a “best buy.” A queen size is regularly $895. However, all of their mattresses are 20% off for a couple of weeks, so you can save $179 on that particular mattress.

February can also be a good month to find a deal on a tablet. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.0 (2019) is marked down to $128 at Best Buy. Supplies are limited.

And, with the Super Bowl coming up, now is the time you can score on a new TV to watch the game. Presidents’ Day sales on TV’s have started early. Look for the biggest discounts on the biggest screens.

