1 person critically injured after shooting on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that severely wounded one person on the city’s East Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Longview Drive, not far from South W.W. White Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a family inside the home had heard gunshots and went outside to investigate. That’s when, police say, the residents found a relative wounded, lying on the ground.

SAPD said the victim was shot multiple times and that his wounds are life-threatening. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital. The victim’s name and age were not released.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. A description of the shooter was not given. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

