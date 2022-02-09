SeaWorld holding job fair for hundreds of positions, some with $1,000 retention bonus

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is holding a job fair this week to fill hundreds of positions, and some of those openings come with a $1,000 retention bonus.

A news release from SeaWorld states that both of its parks will hire on the spot for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Those positions fall in park operations, merchandise, food service, zoological, lifeguards and maintenance.

Perks include free tickets for friends and family, discounts on merchandise and animal interactions and access to employee-only events.

The job fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the SeaWorld Human Resources Center, 10819 Military Drive W.

Applicants may apply before the job fair at SeaWorldJobs.com.

Read also: