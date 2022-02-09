Schlitterbahn New Braunfels hiring ahead of season’s opening on April 15

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a job this spring and summer?

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels is hiring to fill 2,200 positions ahead of the park’s opening on April 15.

Available positions are in the following departments:

Lifeguards (minimum age is 15)

Park Services (minimum age is 14)

Admissions (minimum age is 14)

Housekeeping

Kitchen Staff

Security

Starting rates are as high as $17 an hour, Schlitterbahn says. Perks include free and unlimited admission to all Cedar Fair parks, free promotional tickets for friends and family, access to employee-only events and activities, and employee discounts on food, merchandise and more.

“It may still be winter, but spring is right around the corner, and we have been hard at work this offseason getting the park ready to open in April,” general manager Darren Hill said in a news release. “We have started hiring and there are many great jobs available. Schlitterbahn is a fun place to work and comes with great perks, but we also value professional growth and leadership development. Schlitterbahn is the perfect place to launch a career. In fact, it’s where I started as a lifeguard in 1990.

For more information or to apply, click here.

