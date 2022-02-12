53º

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallies in San Antonio to encourage early voting

Ocasio-Cortez also endorsed two Democratic candidates during Saturday’s event

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The St. Mary’s strip in San Antonio turned into a political site after U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid a visit to encourage early voting and endorse two progressive Democratic candidates vying for congressional seats.

The rally was held Saturday afternoon at the Paper Tiger, a live music venue on N. St. Mary’s Street.

Hundreds attended the event, hearing from Ocasio-Cortez and District 28 and 35 candidates Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar.

Organizers said they hoped the rally will encourage San Antonians ahead of early voting.

Even after the rally ended, former President Donald Trump flags across the street continued to fly. The Republican opposition hoped to get their voices heard just as loudly during the rally.

Both Democratic and Republican attendees said overall the rallies were peaceful and they were able to have calm, positive discussions about issues both parties care about.

Early voting is set to begin Monday, Feb. 14.

