Texas school teacher beaten up by middle school students after he tried to discipline them, officials say

HOUSTON – A Houston high school teacher, who is also the school’s baseball coach, suffered a broken arm after he was jumped by four middle school students last Thursday, his mom told reporters.

The teacher has been identified as Michael Schott, an employee of Langham Creek High School in Houston.

KSAT sister station KPRC reported that four teenage students from Aragon Middle School who were riding dirt bikes on campus during baseball practice are responsible for the attack.

Schott’s mother said the attack happened after Schott stopped one middle school student from riding his dirt bike on campus and then the student left and came back with three other students.

When they returned to the high school, the four juveniles chased down Schott and beat him up in an incident that was captured on cell phone video.

Ad

“The reason the others came back is because they didn’t like [Michael] stopping them,” Schott’s mother said to Chron.com.

Sophomore Alena Gonzales told KPRC the day the students jumped Schott “they got arrested and their older friends threatened to shoot up our school. We couldn’t walk around unless we had an ID badge, they wouldn’t even let us in.”

CyFair Independent School District superintendent Mark Henry released a statement following the attack and said, in part, “we will not tolerate anyone compromising the safe environment of our campuses, and will address violations to the greatest extent possible.”

The middle school students have been taken into custody but it’s unclear what charges, if any, the four juveniles face, according to KPRC.