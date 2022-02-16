Man arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing into fire hydrant, Texas DPS says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who led police on a vehicle chase around San Antonio’s West Side has been arrested after crashing into a fire hydrant at South Laredo and Loma Vista, according to the Texas Public Department of Safety.

DPS said one trooper tried to make a stop at South Presa and Hot Wells, but the man took off. That’s when the San Antonio Police Department helicopter got involved and followed the man to the area where he crashed.

“The trooper began to try to get the driver to stop, and the suspect wrecked out right here, striking a fire hydrant, and he was taken into custody, will be charged with evading felony evading and for possession of a stolen vehicle, which is unlawfully unlawful use a vehicle,” said Sgt. Orlando Moreno, with Texas DPS.

No one was injured in the crash.

KSAT will update you with new information as it becomes available.