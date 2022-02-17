Neighbors step up to help after man’s prosthetic leg destroyed in North Side house fire, work tools stolen

SAN ANTONIO – After last week’s house fire on the city’s North Side that killed one woman and left her partner with burn injuries, neighbors are stepping up to help.

Kathy Babin is the 67-year-old woman who died in last Tuesday’s fire in the 9500 block of Mider Drive. Her life partner, Stephen Garden, survived but was injured in the fire.

“You know, I wish I could have done more,” said Joe Cortéz, Babin’s neighbor. “We all say that when it’s too late, unfortunately.”

Babin was well-known and well-loved by her neighbors.

“She was just a wonderful person,” Cortéz said. “She was outgoing, and she was concerned about everyone else. She was constantly asking about my wife and how she was doing. I had a tremendous respect for her.”

While Babin is missed, neighbors said they want to help Garden pick up the pieces.

Ad

“He lost his house, his wife, his pets,” said Mary Grillo, who lives across the street from Garden.

According to neighbors, the couple’s four cats died in the house fire. Garden suffered burn injuries, smoke inhalation, and he lost his prosthetic leg in the fire.

“We have a GoFundMe account,” Grillo said.

The online fundraiser, Support A Neighbor in Need and in Loss, hopes to raise $20,000.

“We’re also thinking about doing a barbecue fundraiser at a later date. We’re hoping mid-March,” Grillo said.

Just days after the deadly fire, Garden reported another loss to authorities.

According to a police report, thieves stole many of Garden’s tools from the shed, including several saws, a ratchet set and a nail gun.

“He’s a contractor,” Grillo said. “He lost his (livelihood) -- all his tools and power equipment.”

Neighbors hope community donations will help cover Babin’s funeral expenses and help Garden quickly replace his prosthetic leg.

Ad

“It’s hard, but, you know, we can all pull together, and we’re here for Steve. That’s all that matters,” Grillo said.

Following the deadly blaze, Cortéz said firefighters went back to check on neighbors and installed smoke detectors at several homes, including his.

“Maybe some people will do a little bit more to prepare themselves,” he said.

Cortéz hopes this unfortunate situation helps raise awareness and prevents the loss of another life.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Arson investigators looking into cause of house fire that killed woman, 67

North Side house fire kills ‘bedridden’ woman, 67