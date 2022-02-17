Reward increased to $170,000 for information that leads to safe return of Lina Sardar Khil

SAN ANTONIO – The Islamic Center of San Antonio has increased its reward for the safe return of missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil by $20,000.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Center upped its reward to $120,000 and the Crime Stoppers reward remains at $50,000, bringing the total combined reward to $170,000.

Lina disappeared on Dec. 20 from a playground in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

If you have a tip, call SAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

Everyone please join us in praying for Lina’s safe return to her family. Below is an update on the reward. Posted by Islamic Center of San Antonio on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

