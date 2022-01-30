Community gathers to pray for return of Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO – For five weeks now, we’ve been asking the question, where’s Lina?

As of Saturday, there are still no answers. However, a group gathered at the Muslim Children Education and Civic Center to pray for answers and her safe return.

#StartingSoon a prayer for little Lina Sardar Khil who’s been missing since December. Today’s prayer is not only for Lina but for every child not safely home. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/LG6Z0FYaK8 — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) January 29, 2022

“And as a part of our faith, we learn in our religion not to give up hope,” Saeed Atif, an Imam, said.

Each bowed head in the crowd prayed for the same thing -- to bring Lina Sardar Khil home safely.

But with another day turning to night, it’s hard to stay positive.

“Time is the enemy in many ways with cases like this,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

It’s been over 30 days since the three-year-old was last seen playing at her apartment complex on Fredericksburg Road. Nirenberg said he’s been in contact with San Antonio police nearly every day.

“We are expanding every resource and following every lead, no matter where it leads, to try to bring her home,” Nirenberg said.

The latest lead brought investigators to the town of Fredericksburg.

In a statement, SAPD said the city worked with their department but nothing was found.

For some at Saturday’s event, it’s hard not to think the worst after all this time.

“Every passing day, not feeling...not finding her or having any trace of her back is making this suspicion even stronger,” said Dr. Bushra Yusuf, who is on the board of directors for the Muslim Children Education and Civic Center.

Lina’s father, Riaz Khil, spoke to the crowd through a translator. He echoed Dr. Yusuf’s suspicion and made a simple request.

SAPD confirmed that this is still a missing person case and not a case of child abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing person unit at (210)207-7660.