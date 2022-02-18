Man arrested for pulling out large knife in San Antonio Best Buy robbery, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of pulling out a large knife during a robbery at Best Buy.

Jail records show Oliverio Rogel, 24, was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Dec. 29.

That day, the suspect went to the electronics store and stuffed unpaid merchandise in his backpack, police said.

When an employee confronted him, he pulled out a large knife and “held it up in a threatening manner towards the victim,” an arrest warrant affidavit states. Police said he also shouted “I have PTSD” and acted aggressively.

The store employee feared for his life and let the suspect leave the store.

The affidavit states the incident was caught on camera and officers received a tip about Rogel. In previous encounters with police, Rogel was aggressive and occasionally told officers that he has PTSD, the affidavit states.

He was already incarcerated on a separate charge when police went to interview him. Records show a warrant for his arrest on the aggravated robbery charge was issued on Wednesday.

