Frozen or on-the-rocks? Celebrate National Margarita Day with these San Antonio specials

Delicious tequila and lime margaritas on a bar top with tortilla chips and pico de gallo.

SAN ANTONIO – Put your limes and shakers away because this Tuesday is National Margarita Day and restaurants around San Antonio will be celebrating with special deals.

Whether you like salt, sugar, or maybe even Tajin on the rim, check out these spots for a margarita special on 02/22/2022.

Aldacos : $8 La Patrona Margarita (Patron Silver, Brandy Presidente) and $8 Palomas by Cazadores Tequila.

Ambler at Hotel Contessa: will offer four unique twists on the traditional margarita for $8 during happy hour in the restaurant’s bar lounge between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cocktails include Fire in the Sky - Casamigos Blanco tequila, orange liqueur, smoked paprika, and bell peppers, Knocking on Desert’s Door - Desert Door Sotol, Chareau, prickly pear and citrus, garnished with lime and mint, Misty Step - Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Santa Teresa 1976 rum, benedictine, pineapple and bitters, Oaxaca Old Fashioned - Corralejo Reposado tequila, Del Maguey Vida mezcal, and Ambler bitters.

Chili’s : $3 House Margs, our $5 Marg of the Month, $6 famous Presidentes & $7 Premium Margaritas all-day.

Chuy’s : For $2 extra, make any regular House Rocks or Frozen ‘Rita a Grande and keep the commemorative cup. Or, add a $1 Floater to top off your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila.

Costa Pacifica : Costa Pacifica will have an all-day happy hour Monday and Tuesday (February 22 and February 23). For the entire week, one-liter cantaritos and frozen margaritas of any flavor will be available at half the price ($12.50 value).

Fish City Grill : Frozen Gold Margaritas, $6, Prickly Pear Margaritas, $6.50, Spicy Silver Margaritas, $7 Perfect Patrón Margaritas, $9.50.

Margaritaville : $4.99 traditional margaritas.

Rosario’s 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 : $1 off select Patron specialty margaritas all day such as the Rosario’s Handshaken Margarita, Jalapeno Margarita, Watermelon Mint Margarita, and Mexican Martini. Happy Hour specials from 3 pm-6 pm. $5 House Frozen or On The Rocks Margaritas.

Rosario’s 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 : Happy hour specials from 4 pm-7 pm. $6.25 House Frozen or On The Rocks Margaritas, $6.75 Swirl Margaritas.

The Rustic: $2 food and drink specials all day, including tequila shots, house margaritas (12-ounce, frozen or on the rocks), Dos Equis, and house-made tamales.

Taco Cabana: $2 margaritas.

