Colorful 10-foot sculpture debuts at Market Square in downtown San Antonio

A paleta-inspired sculpture titled “Sabor del Mercado" was unveiled on the steps of the Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio’s Market Square.

The 10-foot sculpture, titled “Sabor del Mercado,” debuted in time for the upcoming spring break and Fiesta season, when Market Square will be booming with visitors.

It was made by local artist David Blancas, who used acrylic, wood and resin for the piece, a news release from the city’s Department of Arts and Culture says.

“Paletas are an integral part of spring and summertime in San Antonio,” Blancas said in the release. “I create paleta sculptures as a nod to childhood memories of chasing down the paleta man.”

He has created more than 50 art pieces that pay tribute to the beloved paleta.

The department said it’s a permanent installment and free to the public.

Inside the gallery, the New York Foundation for the Arts Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program Exhibition – Round 2 is on display and the opening reception is Tuesday evening.

“This vibrant sculpture is debuting at the perfect time, as we prepare to highlight the works of 34 San Antonio artists representing 12 different countries,” the department’s interim Executive Director Krystal Jones said. “‘Sabor del Mercado’ will be a visual identifier for Centro de Artes and the Historic Market Square, which includes a wide variety of culinary experiences.”

