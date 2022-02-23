Chihuahua trapped in drain pipe for hours rescued by San Antonio firefighters, ACS

A Chihuahua fell into a drainage pipe along Blanco Road and remained stuck for hours, ACS says.

SAN ANTONIO – A Chihuahua found himself in a muddy situation when he fell into a drainage pipe and remained stuck for hours over the weekend.

Animal Care Services on Tuesday shared the story of the dog, now named Picolo, who was discovered by a passerby.

The good Samaritan heard squawking barks coming from a drainage inlet along Blanco Road on Saturday and called ACS, the department said in a Facebook post.

The dog had been stuck for at least five hours when ACS arrived. ACS officers assessed the situation, but San Antonio firefighters arrived to assist with the drain cover.

A firefighter was able to squeeze through the opening and get to Picolo.

“He nervously corned himself, not understanding what was going on,” ACS said, adding that he later emerged from the drain.

Besides the mud on him, ACS said he had an injured leg. He was taken to ACS, where he received veterinary care.

“He has an injured leg, though we have no way of knowing if that was the result of falling into the drain pipe or not,” the post said.

ACS is now looking for a home for Picolo so he can recover from his injury.

“What we do know, with some extra care and attention, Picolo will be ready to warm your heart,” the post said.

INJURED AND TRAPPED FOR HOURS IN DRAINPIPE 🕳 After finding himself stuck in a storm drain, Picolo realized his hope of... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

