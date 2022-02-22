Animal Care Services seizes 60 cats, 2 dogs living in deplorable conditions at West Side house

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services seized an estimated 60 cats and two dogs from a West Side home on Tuesday.

The home in the 3200 block of W. Salinas Street was on the radar of Animal Care Services for months. Officials inspected it in November and found signs of possible pet hoarding.

Image courtesy: Animal Care Services

ACS contacted the city’s Dangerous Assessment Response Team and obtained a warrant to search the property inside the home.

Officers found at least 30 cats inside the home and 30 more cats living in a shed in the backyard, living in deplorable conditions.

“There’s a very small path that you are able to walk inside the house. There’s animal feces and urine all over the place as well as objects that can fall off if an animal runs from one room to another,” said ACS Officer Bethany Snowden.

Image courtesy: Animal Care Services

ACS officials said the homeowner is currently out of town but was notified of Tuesday’s seizure. The homeowner could be charged or cited pending an investigation.

The 60 cats and the two dogs were taken to Animal Care Services to be examined by a veterinarian.

The animals will go through a custody hearing process to determine where they go next.

Image courtesy: Animal Care Services

Image courtesy: Animal Care Services

Image courtesy: Animal Care Services