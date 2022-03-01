Bexar County Elections Department holds news conference amid midterm primary

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County election officials will give an update on the midterm primary during a news conference on Tuesday.

Thousands of Texans have already cast their ballot during the two-week early voting period, while thousands more lined up on Tuesday to vote. The county’s elections department will hold an update around 4 p.m. about how they’re handling operations.

During early voting, 47,169 Bexar County Republicans cast a ballot in the primary, while 50,484 Democrats also cast ballots. That margin is much more narrow than the last midterm in 2018 — when 41,184 Republican primary ballots and 51,917 Democratic primary ballots were cast.

The primary election is also the first time election administrators are operating under new rules after lawmakers passed voting restrictions last year.

Ad

The changes have caused confusion this year as election officials have reported rejecting thousands of mail ballots because they did not comply with the new law.

It’s unclear exactly how many absentee ballots have been rejected in Bexar County.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

Read more: