Bexar County voters talk about importance of voting

SAN ANTONIO – “You can’t complain if you don’t come out and vote,” Ron Greenberg, a Bexar County voter said.

Just get out and vote. That was the message from Bexar County voters Tuesday morning who arrived early to cast their ballots at the Lions Field polling location located on Broadway.

“Your vote makes a difference regardless,” Cindy Cuevas, another Bexar County voter said.

Cuevas arrived before the polls opened at 7 a.m. with her best friend. She said when you have a voting buddy, you can keep each other accountable.

“If we don’t vote together, we are constantly reminding each other, we need to make sure to make it a point to get out,” Cuevas said.

Greenberg was the second person in line to vote at Lions Field before the polls opened at 7 a.m. He said just because it’s a primary midterm election it doesn’t mean it’s not an important one.

“Presidential (election) is one thing, but this is a state election. We got two big choices for governor,” Greenberg said. “(There are) big choices between Democrat and Republican, we would change the state dramatically depending on how it goes.”

Cuevas said the recent invasion of Ukraine and watching the emotional situation of people having to flee their home country and fight for their freedom made her appreciate her right to vote more than ever.

“I thought about everything that is happening in Ukraine where people don’t have rights right now and we are really blessed to be able to have decisions that make a difference,” she said.

