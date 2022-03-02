San Antonio man arrested after relatives find child porn on computer, affidavit states

Gabriel Serrano, 49, was charged with possession of child pornography, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after his relatives reported seeing “disturbing images” involving children on his computer, according to San Antonio police.

Gabriel Serrano, 49, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the investigation started in May, when relatives discovered the images on his computer at his Northeast Side home.

The reporting person left the computer at the home and did not confront Serrano, but they documented the image gallery and called the police.

Serrano had a library of images involving children who were nude and engaging in sexual acts, the reporting person told police, according to the affidavit.

Investigators later searched his computers and confirmed the image gallery, the affidavit states.

His bond is set at $75,000, jail records show.

