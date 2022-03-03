Central Texas’ Float Fest announces lineup including Chance the Rapper, Pusha T, Marshmello, Vampire Weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Float Fest has released its highly anticipated lineup for the two-day summer 2022 event.

The popular Central Texas floating and music festival is bringing in Vampire Weekend, Chance the Rapper, deadmau5, Marshmello, Cage the Elephant, Lord Huron, CHVRCHES and Pusha T, among other acts. It will take place on July 23-24 at a 765-acre ranch in Gonzales.

Float Fest announced the lineup on Thursday, tweeting “here’s the epic lineup you’ve been waiting for.”

Tickets are on sale now, and prices start at $145 for a one-day pass and $221 for a weekend pass. Add-ons for camping, parking and floating are available, as well as VIP tickets.

“Our Float fam’ can expect an unparalleled summer experience that celebrates our roots as the first and only Texas music festival centered around floating the river and camping – true Texas traditions,” festival founder Marcus Federman said in a news release. “Our lineup, experiential offering and new, pristine Ranch location make this a can’t miss event.”

Situated on the Guadalupe River, attendees will be able to float on the water, camp and listen to music from more than 25 bands on two stages.

The ranch is three times the size of the previous venue, allowing for more camping, dining, drinking, floating and parking options, organizers said. It is located off US 183, about an hour from both San Antonio and Austin.

Float Fest was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and plans were not released for 2021. In 2019, the organizers canceled the festival a month before the scheduled dates.

Ice Cube, Major Lazer, Portugal, Gucci Mane, Kaskade and The Flaming Lips were scheduled to perform then.

The festival was previously held in San Marcos.

A shuttle service from Austin and San Antonio to Gonzales will be offered. For more information, click here.

