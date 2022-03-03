Hill Country version of Monopoly features Enchanted Rock, Hamilton Pool, Gruene

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve ever wanted to buy real estate on Enchanted Rock or in Hamilton Pool from the comfort of your couch, this may be the board game for you.

Top Trumps USA, Inc., under license by Hasbro, released the Texas Hill Country Edition of Monopoly on Wednesday.

It features all the iconic places, imagery and businesses you’d expect on the city edition: Jacob’s Well, Gruene Market Days and Dance Hall, wildflowers, the Hill Country Mile, Pedernales Falls State Park, Stonehenge II, the National Museum of the Pacific War, and the Comal, Blanco and Guadalupe rivers, among other locations.

The game also includes customized “Community Chest” and “Chance” playing cards that pay tribute to community organizations.

A news release states that Enchanted Rock is the board’s costliest piece of real estate at 400 Monopoly dollars, and Hamilton Pool is second at 350 Monopoly dollars.

“As a Texan, I’m incredibly excited to present this edition,” Katie Hubbard, a sales executive for Top Trumps USA, Inc., said in the release. “There was so much I didn’t know about my own backyard! I learned so much about the rich history, culture, and natural beauty the Hill Country has to offer. So many families have lived here for generations and their deep roots are evident in the way they show love for their communities and each other. I can’t wait for more people to discover what makes the Hill Country so unique and wonderful, just like I did.”

Ad

She said they incorporated feedback from the community to “truly make this a fun game.”

The game is selling for $39.99 and is available online and in-store at Fredericksburg General Store, Biedermann’s Ace Hardware, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods, Das Peach Haus, J. Forks Designs, and The Dienger Trading Co.

Monopoly's Texas Hill Country Edition is on sale now. (Top Trumps USA, Inc.)

Read also: