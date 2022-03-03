Texas elementary school teacher arrested for child indecency, improper relationship, police say

Andrew Palmore, 49, has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, a third-degree felony, and two counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony, records show. He is in custody at the Hays County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A second-grade teacher in Hays County has been arrested on several charges related to indecency with a child and improper relationship with a student, according to police.

The Kyle Police Department on Tuesday said officers had arrested Andrew Palmore, 49, who taught at Blanco Vista Elementary in the Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

Police first notified Hays CISD of the investigation on Feb. 1 and he was placed on administrative leave, according to a news release. At that time the district removed his access to campuses and students and officials reported the case to the State Board of Educator Certification.

He is now charged with two counts of indecency with a child, a third-degree felony, and two counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony, records show. He is in custody at the Hays County Jail.

Police said that none of the incidents took place on school property or during school hours.

He was first hired by Hays CISD as a substitute teacher in 2012, and he became a full-time employee in 2014. As a full-time teacher, he taught fifth, fourth and second grade at Blanco Vista.

Police said all Hays CISD employees must pass a background check and the district is notified of new criminal activity.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Carrasco with the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.

“We know these incidents are extremely unsettling for our community, but we are working together during this difficult time to provide our students and affected families with the justice, care and support they deserve,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said in the release.

