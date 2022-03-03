San Antonio police arrest man accused of trying to buy sex from minor

Records show Carlos Manuel Alanis Jr., 46, was charged with criminal solicitation of prostitution of a minor-compel prostitution, a second-degree felony.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for allegedly trying to buy sex from a 16-year-old boy who was riding his skateboard, according to Bexar County Jail records.

He was arrested on Wednesday, months after the alleged encounter that took place at a business’s parking lot.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Nov. 4, a man approached the teenager and offered to pay him $50 for a sex act.

The teenager, who was riding his skateboard at the time, rejected the offer and video recorded the man as he drove away.

The affidavit states that police used the video to track down the suspect, later identified as Alanis.

Police interviewed Alanis in February, and he told investigators that he “mistakenly approached” the boy and believed he was a former acquaintance. Alanis said he apologized to the boy at the time, the affidavit states.

He “insisted he would never make the same mistake again since he knew his actions were wrong,” the affidavit states.

Records show his bond is set at $40,000.

