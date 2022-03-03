Truck rolls over after going off road, through concrete barrier and into fence, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman managed to avoid serious injury following a rollover crash in far West Bexar County early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Talley Road and Wiseman Boulevard, outside Loop 1604 near Cole Elementary School.

According to deputies, the driver rolled the truck off the road, and went through a concrete barrier and into a barb wire fence. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the truck was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Her name and age were not released.

At this time, BCSO did not give a reason as to why the crash happened. The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.