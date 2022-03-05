San Antonio girl murdered in 1988 will soon have West Side street named after her

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of a West Side street will soon be renamed in memory of a little girl who was murdered at a laundromat decades ago.

Christopher Palmer was a classmate of Jennifer Sue Delgado when she was murdered in 1988 at the age of seven.

She was stabbed along with her mother by a random man after he got frustrated with a vending machine. While her mother survived, Jennifer did not.

In the past year, Palmer has raised funds to afford the application fee and production of signs.

“In October of 2021, I had raised enough money and I submitted my application with the city of San Antonio and went throughout the various departments and finally went to City Council,” Palmer said. “I’m so very happy it got approved.”

In about four to six weeks a portion of Westrock Drive where that laundromat was once located will be named Jennifer Sue Delgado Memorial Way.

“This is kind of closure for me just that her memory, you know who she was is never forgotten and in the hopes that someday maybe some information will come forward,” Palmer said.

Delgado’s murder has remained unsolved with only a sketch of the possible suspect released.

If you have any information that can be useful for investigators in the cold case, you are urged to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Cold Case Tip Line.

