75º

Local News

San Antonio girl murdered in 1988 will soon have West Side street named after her

Portion of Westrock Drive to be named Jennifer Delgado Memorial Way

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Cold Case, Jennifer Delgado, San Antonio Police, Crime, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of a West Side street will soon be renamed in memory of a little girl who was murdered at a laundromat decades ago.

Christopher Palmer was a classmate of Jennifer Sue Delgado when she was murdered in 1988 at the age of seven.

She was stabbed along with her mother by a random man after he got frustrated with a vending machine. While her mother survived, Jennifer did not.

In the past year, Palmer has raised funds to afford the application fee and production of signs.

“In October of 2021, I had raised enough money and I submitted my application with the city of San Antonio and went throughout the various departments and finally went to City Council,” Palmer said. “I’m so very happy it got approved.”

In about four to six weeks a portion of Westrock Drive where that laundromat was once located will be named Jennifer Sue Delgado Memorial Way.

“This is kind of closure for me just that her memory, you know who she was is never forgotten and in the hopes that someday maybe some information will come forward,” Palmer said.

Delgado’s murder has remained unsolved with only a sketch of the possible suspect released.

If you have any information that can be useful for investigators in the cold case, you are urged to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Cold Case Tip Line.

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email