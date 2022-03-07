Dirty utensils, food stored on the floor lead to low score at West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant on the city’s West Side was written up last month for a long list of health code violations that included dirty utensils hanging and containers with food stored directly on the ground.

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, located in the 5500 block of Tezel Road, received a score of 78 and was also cited for using a hand washing sink as a dump area for food scraps.

The restaurant was also told to repair a damaged wall behind an ice machine due to moisture present, Metropolitan Health Department records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Burger Boy, 4402 S. New Braunfels, 100

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 23110 IH 10 West, 100

Ruiz Food Mart, 1054 Ruiz St., 98

Babe’s Old Fashioned Foods, 10038 Potranco Rd., 97

Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant, 3202 Commercial Ave., 97

Rock San, 5238 De Zavala Rd., 94

Agave Grio Jalisco Restaurant, 9307 Broadway, 93

Kim Tran Restaurant, 1015 Rittiman Rd., 93

Shipley Donuts, 1240 Austin Hwy., 92

Taco Palenque, 1002 NE Loop 410, 91

Yokai Japanese and Thai Restaurant, 2923 Thousand Oaks, 90

Denny’s, 2210 SE Loop 410, 89

Fruteria La Mission, 553 E. White, 89

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 330 E. Basse, 89

El Camaronero Seafood, 2470 Harry Wurzbach, 88

Brick House Tavern & Tap, 1011 N. FM 1604 East, 86

Jason’s Deli, 9933 IH 10 West, 85

El Chango Loco, 2802 Pleasanton Rd., 84

Fuel Station, 3202 West Ave., 83

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 5565 Tezel Rd., 78

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

