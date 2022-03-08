Now available as a podcast: Breakdown with #StephAndSteve

SAN ANTONIO – Breakdown with #StephAndSteve launched in 2022 as an interactive livestream news program that digs into the issues affecting the people of San Antonio and Bexar County.
Hosts Stephania Jimenez and Steve Spriester interview experts on the front lines and break down what you need to know.
Now you can get the show on the go with the new Breakdown with #StephAndSteve podcast, wherever you pod. This marks KSAT 12′s fourth podcast.
The Breakdown podcast is perfect if you’re looking to get in-depth, detailed reporting on the go. You can listen to the podcast now on all of your favorite platforms, including Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Stitcher.
Join the KSAT 12 Nightbeat anchors as they sit down with local newsmakers, experts from across Texas and more.
The podcast will be published the day after the live episode streams on KSAT digital platforms.
