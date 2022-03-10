Residents of Southeast Side home displaced following house fire, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of a far Southeast Side home have been displaced following a house fire late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Department said.

The fire was called in just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Utopia Lane, not far from Goliad Road and Highway 281.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames coming from the front right side of the house. The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the three residents inside the home managed to get out safely. No one was hurt. Damage to the home however, was described as being “severe”. The residents for now will need another place to stay, firefighters said.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.