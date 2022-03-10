SAPD: 1 person dead, 1 injured in crash involving SUV and 18-wheeler on I-37

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler that killed one person and injured another on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Interstate 37 South, between Highway 181 and Donop Road.

According to police, a Nissan Rogue carrying a driver and a passenger had a collision with an 18-wheeler, sending the big rig into the northbound lanes and the SUV into the median.

Police said one of the people in the Nissan Rogue was pronounced dead and the other was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. The name of the person killed has not been released.

SAPD said the highway was shut down in both directions as emergency crews worked. They have since reopened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The exact cause of the crash is not currently known.