NISD officer on administrative duty after shooting man near his home

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer with the Northside Independent School District who was involved in an off-duty shooting in West Bexar County has been placed on administrative duty.

This is a standard step that most police departments take while the circumstances of a shooting that involved an officer are being investigated.

The shooting happened after 3:30 a.m. Friday, in a neighborhood off Marbach Road near Overlook Landing. It sent a 25-year-old man to a hospital.

“He did sustain one gunshot wound to his lower calf,” Deputy Johnny Garcia with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. “From my understanding, it’s being considered non-life-threatening.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident because it happened in that jurisdiction.

Garcia said deputies already were in the area at the time, answering a call about an assault at a home in the 1600 block of Overlook Bend.

He said the suspect in that assault had run off toward a nearby greenbelt, and a deputy had gone looking for him.

“(The deputy) is making his way back around to this Nectar (Creek) and he hears several gunshots,” Garcia said.

When deputies arrived at that location, Garcia said, they noticed the assault suspect, bleeding from a gunshot wound in his calf.

They also found the man who had shot him, the off-duty NISD police officer.

“He was in his residence, asleep, when he heard this going on and he went out to investigate,” said NISD Police Chief Charlie Carnes, who showed up at the scene.

Carnes spoke briefly about his officer, saying he is a five-year veteran of NISD’s police department.

He however deferred to BCSO, the handling agency, for questions about the shooting.

Garcia said the man who was shot apparently lives in a home next door to the off-duty officer.

He said the man was breaking back into his own home when he met up with the officer who shot him.

Exactly what led up to the officer pulling the trigger is still under investigation.

As of late Friday morning, Northside ISD had not released the name of the officer.

