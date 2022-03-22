Stevens High School students, Goodwill San Antonio host Fiesta sustainable fashion show

Fiesta San Antonio kicks off next week and leading up to the fun Stevens High School students have created some fashion designs to help Goodwill San Antonio.

“We are celebrating our partnership with Stevens High School and the Entrepreneurship and Fashion Program with a Fiesta sustainable fashion show,” Penny Benavidez with Goodwill San Antonio said.

The rehearsals are complete, the students are ready, and the show is set.

“We’re going to have 20 students from Stevens High School who are going to be modeling looks that they’ve curated and created from gently used items donated to Goodwill. So, after the show, the looks are going to be put up for sales immediately following. Folks can purchase the Fiesta outfits and get ready for next week,” Benavidez said.

If you are interesting in seeing the Fiesta Sustainable Fashion Show, you can join the fun on Wednesday evening at the Goodwill location on Potranco Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“90 cents of every dollar spent at a Goodwill San Antonio store gets re-invested here in our local community,” Benavidez said.

And with unemployment on the rise in recent years and many families having gone through hard times, how will this program help out?

“From employment opportunities to workforce development programs, we are helping San Antonio and those who may have lost a job during the pandemic. The employment opportunities are also gained skills that they may not have had otherwise. Just as the industries and our employment landscape has changed over the last few years,” Benavidez said.

And as for the students in the entrepreneurship and fashion program at Stevens, they are ready to show off their creations and help families across the Alamo City.

“Fashion has never looked so good,” Benavidez said.