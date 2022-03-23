Bicyclist killed in North Side crash believed to be 18-year-old man

Staff at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify a bicyclist who was killed in a crash on a North Side road.

However, they have tentatively identified him as an 18-year-old man.

San Antonio police also are investigating the crash, which happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Basse Road near McCullough.

They say it appears the driver of a car may have been speeding before she lost control, rolling her car and hitting the cyclist.

That 35-year-old woman and a baby in the car with her both suffered injuries.

They were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

At the scene Wednesday morning, the signs of the crash were obvious.

Red paint on the ground showed the path the car took, rolling across all lanes of the road, ripping two heavy wooden barricades out of the ground and smashing into a large tree.

Police say both the car and bicycle were heading west on Basse Road at the time, approaching McCullough Road.

They did not know right away exactly what caused the driver to swerve, setting the deadly crash in motion.

At the scene, officers were not sure whether she would face any charges.