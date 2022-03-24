Police release video, seek suspects in shooting death of man outside North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man outside a North Side home.

Scott Carter, 40, was shot and killed in the 500 block of Storeywood Dr. on March 11.

Police said Carter was preparing to leave for work at about 6:40 a.m. when he was approached by a man who had been dropped off by someone driving a newer model black Ford F-150 Crew Cab truck. The truck had chrome wheels and chrome running boards.

SAPD said the suspect shot Carter and then the driver of the black truck picked the suspect up.

Anyone with information is urged to call SAPD or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be anonymous and submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), by using the P3 app, or by texting “Tip 127″ plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

