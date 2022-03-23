Couple found with 8 stolen trucks worth $400,000 at South Bexar County home, affidavit says

Lidia and Alejandro Juarez each face eight counts of theft of vehicle, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies found eight stolen work trucks — some gutted of their seats to presumably make room for trafficking — at a property in South Bexar County, court records show.

Described as “high dollar” trucks, BCSO estimated their combined worth to be more than $400,000. The trucks were found on Saturday along with 11 undocumented immigrants hiding in a shed, BCSO said in an arrest warrant affidavit.

BCSO charged the homeowners of the property, Alejandro and Lidia Juarez, both 51, with eight counts each of theft of a vehicle worth $30,000-$150,000, records show.

According to the affidavit, deputies were first called out to the property in the 10800 block of Silver Trail because a stolen truck was pinging at the location.

The daughter of the suspects initially answered the door but told deputies she needed to speak with her father, the affidavit states. She closed the door and did not come back outside.

The deputies later saw two men walking out of a shed and another man hiding underneath a vehicle. One of them told deputies that he was renting two of the vehicles from Alejandro Juarez.

Those two vehicles came back as stolen, deputies said. Six other stolen trucks were found around the property, along with several truck bench seats, tools and equipment normally seen in work trucks.

While deputies searched the property, they found Alejandro Juarez hiding in a crawl space and 11 undocumented immigrants in the shed, the affidavit states.

Five of his family members were inside the main house.

The affidavit states that typically whenever bench seats are removed from work trucks “it is for the intended purpose of transporting undocumented immigrants.”

The part of the dashboard where GPS trackers are usually found were also removed from many of the trucks.

The vehicle that had been originally pinged in the area was found at another property a short distance away.

Records show the couple was arrested on Tuesday. Their bonds were set at $40,000 each.

