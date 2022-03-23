Seguin man arrested in Mexico for 2018 shooting death of bicyclist

Seguin police said Juan Osorio, 54, was wanted on a murder charge for the Dec. 14, 2018, shooting of Alvaro Carrillo Sotelo, 46.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect wanted in the 2018 shooting death of a bicyclist in Seguin was found and arrested in Mexico this week, according to police.

Police said Juan Osorio, 54, was wanted on a murder charge for the Dec. 14, 2018, shooting of Alvaro Carrillo Sotelo, 46.

He allegedly shot Sotelo in the hand and abdomen as he rode his bike in the 600 block of Dolle Avenue. Sotelo was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, where he later died.

Police initially listed Osorio as a person of interest in the case but he later became a suspect. A warrant for his arrest was issued later that month.

After Osorio fled to Mexico, the case went cold, according to investigators. Seguin police said they revamped the investigation in December 2021 and asked for the public’s help in capturing him.

He was eventually found in Mexico and handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Eagle Pass on Sunday. He was transported back to Guadalupe County on Tuesday.

Following Sotelo’s death, his neighbors and family told KSAT that he was a good neighbor and father who helped his community.

“He would do little side jobs you know that people wouldn’t have time to do because they had to go to work and he would take care of it,” said Mike Sotelo, a friend and neighbor. “That is how he would get by. He would always come by my house and help me with something in the yard or he would just do things that I didn’t even have to ask for. He was such a good man.”

