Man wanted for allegedly pointing gun at homeowner; Crime Stoppers offers reward

Police are looking for this man wanted for an aggravated assault on February 6, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon outside a near Northwest Side home.

The victim told police she was driving past a property she owns in the 2300 block of Arbor Pl. on Feb. 6. The home was vacant and under construction so when she noticed a man tampering with the air conditioning unit, she confronted him.

The woman told police that the man pulled out a gun and told her to move.

The victim took pictures of the man as he was leaving in a Ford truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be anonymous and submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), by using the P3 app, or by texting “Tip 127″ plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

