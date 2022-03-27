Horse dies from injuries after being ejected from trailer during crash on Loop 410, police say

The crash happened after 11 a.m. Sunday on Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A horse has died from its injuries after San Antonio police said it was ejected from the trailer it was traveling in during a crash on SE Loop 410.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday on Rigsby Avenue and SE Loop 410.

Police said there were three units -- two vehicles, with one of them towing a trailer with horses inside, all heading northbound on Loop 410.

The vehicle in front came to an abrupt stop, and the other vehicle behind it and the trailer did the same. The trailer then spun around and hit a cement median, according to SAPD.

Authorities said the trailer was partially hanging over the bridge and one of the horses inside was ejected.

San Antonio Fire Department was called to assist and was able to retrieve the horse. However, the horse died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The roadway was temporarily shut down but has since reopened to traffic.

