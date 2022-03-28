Battle of Flowers Band Festival returning after 2-year hiatus

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Band Festival will return to Alamo Stadium on April 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year marks the 84th Battle of Flowers Band Festival, where more than 30 local high school bands come together for a night of musical entertainment. The theme for this year’s band festival is “Viva las Flores.”
The festival, which started in 1937, is meant to encourage an interest in music and also gives bands an opportunity to perform together.
It’s a joint venture between the Battle of Flowers Association and a committee of local band directors and music educators promoting and supporting the performing and visual arts among high school students.
According to the Battle of Flowers Association, the Battle of Flowers Band Festival is the oldest and longest-running marching band festival in the U.S.
The Battle of Flower Band Festival will take place at 7 p.m. on April 7 at Alamo Stadium. It will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and will also air on KSAT 12 TV from 2-5 p.m. on April 9.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the prelude is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. A mass band finale with fireworks is expected around 9:35 p.m.
Tickets start at $7 for general admission and go up to $19.50 for premium reserved seats.
Planning on attending? Check the weather forecast first!
Bands participating in this year’s festival include:
- Antonian College Preparatory HS
- Brackenridge HS
- Breannan HS
- Burbank HS
- Central Catholic HS
- Churchill HS
- *Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School HS
- East Central HS
- Edison HS
- *Harlan HS
- Harlandale HS
- Highlands HS
- *Jefferson HS
- John F. Kennedy HS
- John Jay HS
- John Marshall HS
- Judson HS
- Lanier HS
- Legacy of Educational Excellence HS
- Marion High School
- McCollum HS
- Memorial HS
- Nixon-Smiley HS
- Poteet HS
- Poth HS
- Robert G Cole HS
- Sam Houston HS
- Sandra Day O’Connor HS
- Somerset HS
- South San Antonio HS
- Southside HS
- Southwest HS
- Southwest Legacy HS
- Tom C. Clark HS
- Veterans Memorial HS
- Wagner HS
- * Denotes a Feature Band