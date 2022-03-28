Battle of Flowers Band Festival returning after 2-year hiatus

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Band Festival will return to Alamo Stadium on April 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year marks the 84th Battle of Flowers Band Festival, where more than 30 local high school bands come together for a night of musical entertainment. The theme for this year’s band festival is “Viva las Flores.”

The festival, which started in 1937, is meant to encourage an interest in music and also gives bands an opportunity to perform together.

It’s a joint venture between the Battle of Flowers Association and a committee of local band directors and music educators promoting and supporting the performing and visual arts among high school students.

According to the Battle of Flowers Association, the Battle of Flowers Band Festival is the oldest and longest-running marching band festival in the U.S.

The Battle of Flower Band Festival will take place at 7 p.m. on April 7 at Alamo Stadium. It will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and will also air on KSAT 12 TV from 2-5 p.m. on April 9.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the prelude is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. A mass band finale with fireworks is expected around 9:35 p.m.

Tickets start at $7 for general admission and go up to $19.50 for premium reserved seats.

Bands participating in this year’s festival include:

Antonian College Preparatory HS

Brackenridge HS

Breannan HS

Burbank HS

Central Catholic HS

Churchill HS

*Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson High School HS

East Central HS

Edison HS

*Harlan HS

Harlandale HS

Highlands HS

*Jefferson HS

John F. Kennedy HS

John Jay HS

John Marshall HS

Judson HS

Lanier HS

Legacy of Educational Excellence HS

Marion High School

McCollum HS

Memorial HS

Nixon-Smiley HS

Poteet HS

Poth HS

Robert G Cole HS

Sam Houston HS

Sandra Day O’Connor HS

Somerset HS

South San Antonio HS

Southside HS

Southwest HS

Southwest Legacy HS

Tom C. Clark HS

Veterans Memorial HS

Wagner HS

* Denotes a Feature Band

