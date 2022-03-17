SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! If you haven’t had a chance to plan your Fiesta or check out the event list we’ve got you covered.
This year the party-with-a-purpose is returning to springtime dates and many of the big events, like the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades, are returning after a two-year hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
With Fiesta set to kick off in full force for the first time since 2019, we compiled a list of numbers-based Fiesta facts.
Here is a look at Fiesta by the numbers:
- 340 million - The economic impact in dollars that Fiesta generates for the San Antonio community.
- 2.5 million - Number of people who typically attend Fiesta based on an economic impact study from the University of Texas at San Antonio.
- 60,000 - The average cost in dollars for the Fiesta Queen of the Court’s dress after labor and materials, according to a former court member.
- 32,000 - Number of chicken-on-a-Sticks eaten by Fiesta-goers, according to the Fiesta Commission.
- 25,000 - Number of tortillas eaten by Fiesta-goers, according to the Fiesta Commission.
- 17,000 - Pounds of beef the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes at the event in an average year.
- 15,000 - Number of oysters eaten at Oyster Bake, according to the Fiesta Commission.
- 11,000 - Pounds of chicken the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes at the event during an average year.
- 5,000 - Number of tamales eaten by Fiesta-goers, according to the Fiesta Commission.
- 4,900 - Number of band members who participate in the Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium.
- 3,000 - Number of turkey legs eaten by Fiesta-goers, according to the Fiesta Commission.
- 1891 - First year the Battle of Flowers parade took place.
- 1,000 - Pounds of guacamole the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes at the event during an average year.
- 300 - Number of volunteers who helped clean up after the Battle of Flowers parade.
- 100 - Number of Fiesta events this year based on the official Fiesta calendar — double the number of events that took place in 2021.
- 40 - Average number of flower-decorated floats and horse-drawn carriages at Battle of Flowers parade.
- 15 - Tons of trash that the City of San Antonio estimates are collected after Fiesta parades each year.
- 11 - Number of Fiesta days in 2022.
- 9 - Number of events KSAT will be airing on TV and online.
- 8 - Tons of recyclables that the City of San Antonio estimates are collected after Fiesta parades each year.