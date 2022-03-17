Crowds gathered downtown for the Fiesta event "A Night In Old San Antonio"

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! If you haven’t had a chance to plan your Fiesta or check out the event list we’ve got you covered.

This year the party-with-a-purpose is returning to springtime dates and many of the big events, like the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades, are returning after a two-year hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Fiesta set to kick off in full force for the first time since 2019, we compiled a list of numbers-based Fiesta facts.

Here is a look at Fiesta by the numbers:

340 million - The economic impact in dollars that Fiesta generates for the San Antonio community.

2.5 million - Number of people who typically attend Fiesta based on an economic impact study from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

60,000 - The average cost in dollars for the Fiesta Queen of the Court’s dress after labor and materials, according to a former court member.

32,000 - Number of chicken-on-a-Sticks eaten by Fiesta-goers, according to the Fiesta Commission.

Chicken on a stick (Deco Pizzeria, KSAT)

25,000 - Number of tortillas eaten by Fiesta-goers, according to the Fiesta Commission.

17,000 - Pounds of beef the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes at the event in an average year.

15,000 - Number of oysters eaten at Oyster Bake, according to the Fiesta Commission.

11,000 - Pounds of chicken the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes at the event during an average year.

5,000 - Number of tamales eaten by Fiesta-goers, according to the Fiesta Commission.

4,900 - Number of band members who participate in the Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium.

3,000 - Number of turkey legs eaten by Fiesta-goers, according to the Fiesta Commission.

1891 - First year the Battle of Flowers parade took place.

Battle of Flowers Parade 2019

1,000 - Pounds of guacamole the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes at the event during an average year.

300 - Number of volunteers who helped clean up after the Battle of Flowers parade.

100 - Number of Fiesta events this year based on the official Fiesta calendar — double the number of events that took place in 2021.

40 - Average number of flower-decorated floats and horse-drawn carriages at Battle of Flowers parade.

15 - Tons of trash that the City of San Antonio estimates are collected after Fiesta parades each year.

11 - Number of Fiesta days in 2022.

9 - Number of events KSAT will be airing on TV and online.

KSAT anchor Courtney Friedman (left) and meteorologist Sarah Spivey (right) with members Battle of Flowers KSAT Insider party 2019 (KSAT)

8 - Tons of recyclables that the City of San Antonio estimates are collected after Fiesta parades each year.

